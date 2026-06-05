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St. George Fire: 2-year-old accidently starts fire with illegal novelty lighter
ST. GEORGE — A 2-year-old accidentally started a fire with an illegal novelty lighter designed to resemble a toy gun, the St. George Fire Department said Friday.
St. George firefighters responded to a structure fire along Ned Avenue off Gardere Lane at around 2:13 p.m. on May 13.
No injuries were reported, but eight residents were displaced from the affected apartment.
After it was learned that a novelty lighter had set the fire, investigators launched an operation to identify businesses selling the lighters, St. George Fire officials said.
On Thursday, St. George officials inspected 17 novelty stores believed to be selling illegal lighters, with eight of these found to have the lighters. The businesses turned them over to authorities and received warnings, officials added.
No arrests were made.
"This operation sends a clear message: dangerous novelty lighters have no place in our community," officials said.
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