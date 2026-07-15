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St. Gabriel Police Department seeking information on theft investigation
ST. GABRIEL - The St. Gabriel Police Department is seeking information on a suspect in a theft, the police department said.
Images provided by the police department showed a slim Black man dressed in all black at store registers. No other information was immediately available.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at (225) 642-5222, Option 5.
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