St. Amant High mourns beloved custodian, 'mayor', and friend

ST. AMANT - An Ascension Parish high school lost a friend who was with the school since the day it opened.

The St. Amant High School Facebook page announced that Clark Lambert, who worked as a custodian and bus driver with the Gators since the school opened, passed away. He was the regular bus driver for the Lady Gator softball team and was affectionately referred to as the "Mayor of St. Amant."

Lambert was also inducted into the St. Amant High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022 to honor his contributions to the school's athletic traditions.

"We know the Gators will always have him cheering us on from above," the school's page read.