Sports2-a-Days Preview: Zachary Broncos

ZACHARY - The Zachary Broncos are preparing for the 2026 season and are excited about the team that's taking the field this fall.

The Broncos return key pieces on offense like running backs Jeremy Patton and Tylek Lewis, who both rushed for over 1,500 yards last season. This offense also features four-star wide receiver Ethan Kimmie.

Kimmie, a 6-foot-4 receiver, has already been crowned a State Champion. He helped Zachary boy's basketball win a title in the Spring. He is hoping to help his football team do the same this fall.

Kimmie has gained a lot of interest from over a dozen Division 1 football programs across the country. He says he wants to commit to a school that will help him grow on and off the field.

Zachary will have a new starting quarterback this season. Head coach David Brewerton says the competition is a two-way battle for the job.

On defense, the Broncos return five starters from last season.

Zachary will kick off their season on the road facing the Plaquemine Green Devils on Sept. 4.