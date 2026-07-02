Sports2-a-Days Preview: West Feliciana Saints

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. - Head coach Terry Minor and West Feliciana football enter the coming season in the enviable position of bringing back more than half of their starters from a team that made it all the way to the state quarterfinals a year ago.

That team upset a six-seeded Brusly team as the 11-seed, but their season ended one game later after a 39-16 loss against Belle Chase.

Coach Minor wants to take the experience his group gained from that playoff run and channel it into this coming season, ensuring that his team learned from the mistakes that caused the Saints to lose five games and to lose that game to Belle Chase.

The Saints' coaching staff seems confident in their development process, and they are all intent on their players taking that next step so the team can advance beyond the state quarterfinals.