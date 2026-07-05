Sports2-a-Days Preview: Walker Wildcats

WALKER - The Walker Wildcats are preparing for the 2026 season, but they're under new leadership.

Head coach Chris Harrell took over this spring and is hoping to help Walker improve from their 1-9 season in 2025.

Harrell spent most of his career as a defensive coordinator. That position is what he was initially hired at Walker for in January, but took the head coaching job when it became available in April.

Heading into the season, the Wildcats have six returning starters on offense and seven returning starters on defense.

The Wildcats' starting quarterback from last season, Jayce Evans, does return but there is still competition to see who fits best into that role this season.

Walker will start their season at home against the Ponchatoula Green Wave on Sept. 4.