Sports2-a-Days Preview: Port Allen Pelicans

BATON ROUGE - The Port Allen Pelicans are still a bit in rebuild mode as they enter year two under head coach Antoine Washington.

Coming off a 3-8 season a year ago, the Pelicans are hoping that a veteran defensive line can be the difference maker early in the season as the offense gets up to speed.

Quarterback Tyler Payne will only be a sophomore, but gathered valuable experience a year ago starting as a freshman for coach Washington. Wide out Malachi Bennett is the lone receiver returning from last years team and will need to be a big target for his still emerging signal caller.

Coach Washington feels like the strength of this years Pelican team will be it's defensive line as all of their starters from last year return to lead the way.