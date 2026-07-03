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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Ponchatoula Green Wave

1 hour 37 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, July 03 2026 Jul 3, 2026 July 03, 2026 4:50 PM July 03, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

PONCHATOULA - 2-8 wasn't going to cut it for the Ponchatoula Green Wave, so they brought in new head coach Scott Shaffett to help right the ship.

Shaffett has said that the team is essentially starting from scratch, although there are a few familiar faces from last year's team still on the roster. The Green Wave brings back a total of nine starters: five on offense and four on defense.

One player Coach Shaffett seemed excited about was wide receiver Will Walker. Coincidentally, there's another Will Walker on the Green Wave coming back on the defensive line.

Coach Shaffett expects the main strengths of his team to be its size and its offensive line. The Wave did lose several pieces on both the O-Line and the defensive line, but they fell good about the guys they have in the trenches for this coming season.

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