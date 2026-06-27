Sports2-a-Days Preview: Livonia Wildcats

LIVONIA - The Livonia Wildcats enter year three of head coach Khalil Thomas' tenure with plenty of returning experience coming off a season of improvement.

After winning just two games in Thomas' first year, the Wildcats bounced back somewhat with a four-win campaign in 2025. The cats did lose seven games, but four of them came by just one score. One of the main things Coach Thomas wants to see from his team is them closing out those close games.

Livonia brings back almost its entire offense from 2025 with nine starters returning, including Jamari Lambert, who will be playing on both sides of the ball at running back and safety.

The Wildcats made it to the playoffs last season, but lost to Plaquemine in the first round.