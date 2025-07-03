Sports2-A-Days: North Iberville

ROSEDALE - The North Iberville Bears are entering their second season as a varsity football program this fall. They are coming off the heels of a historic season, bringing the school their first playoff win in decades.

The Bears return many starters and are hoping that helps them not miss a beat in year two under head coach Joshua Gast.

They return seven starters offensively including quarterback, Justice Roy. They also bring back 1,000-yard rusher, Jeremy Favorite. The Bears will have to replace some starters on the offensive line along with a wide receiver.

Defensively, eight starters return, including the entire defensive line. North Iberville also returns both of their starting cornerbacks, leaving the linebacker and safety positions up for grabs.

Coach Gast says his team's experience at the varsity level last season will be a strength this year. He believes they know what to expect and the familiarity will benefit them throughout the season.

The program will also debut a new turf field, which was named after former coach Marcus Hill last season. They've also updated the bleachers and the weight room this season.

North Iberville starts their season on Sept. 4 at Central Private.