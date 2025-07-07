74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sports2-A-Days: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

5 hours 31 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, July 06 2025 Jul 6, 2025 July 06, 2025 8:10 PM July 06, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

DENHAM SPRINGS - As the 2025 season approaches, the Denham Spring Yellow Jackets are looking to take things up a notch.

After a 6-5 season last year and making it to the first round of the playoffs, they are hungry for more. Head coach Brett Beard says this year's squad is experience with over 40 seniors.

They do replace quarterback Jerry Horne with rising senior Da'Jean Goldmond. Goldmond got some quality reps last season splitting time with Horne. Beard says his dual-threat ability is going to be a big asset this year.

The biggest strength for the Yellow Jackets will be the offensive and defensive lines. Denham Springs returns their best guys there and the expectations are high.

Beard says he just wants his team to get comfortable with each other and gel together before the season starts.

The Yellow Jackets kick things off on Sept. 5 when they hit the road to face Hammond High.

