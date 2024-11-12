Sports Takeover: What went wrong for the Tigers against Alabama?

68°
By: Hunter McCann

Never a dull moment with these three guys!

Make sure to tune in as Sports Director Michael Cauble, 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, and On3's Shea Dixon break down LSU's home loss to Alabama.

They also discuss one of the largest recruiting turnouts against the Crimson Tide.

Watch the latest episode of Sports Takeover Tuesday evening at 6:30 P.M. on WBRZ+.

