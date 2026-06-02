SPARE NOTES: An Addition to the GBRSUBC Hall of Fame Inducted

BATON ROUGE - I guess I’m a little prejudiced when it comes to the Greater Baton Rouge USBC Hall of Fame because too many years ago I was fortunate to be inducted for meritorious service to the organization through my writing career.

It’s a calling I’ve loved and I think the Association did a great job in their meritorious service honoree for 2026.

Wendy Chapman has been an active member of the Association of over 30 years and since the inception of Premier Lanes has been the primary mover and shaker when it comes to the youth programs at that center and overall in the association.

The Saturday youth league and the Family Feud Adult/Youth league at Premier are two of the well-known leagues she has put together in the center and she has been involved as an official at NCAA and TNBA/HBCU events, including this year’s big Southern Queens event.

She also works with the Ascension Parish Special Olympics and runs a league at Premier that has children with disabilities and members of the Special Olympics in the Parish.

Chapman served on the association board for seven years and received a Distinguished Service Award for Junior Gold Administration from the national USBC.

Unfortunately, due to a serious automobile accident on Friday, she was unable to attend the ceremonies at the annual meeting at City Café. We wish her a quick return to health.

ADULT/YOUTH TOURNAMENT

There was a big turnout for the two-day Adult/Youth state tournament at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge a couple of weeks ago. There was some pretty good bowling that’s for sure.

Aiden Jones and his partner Destiny Jones captured the U18 division. Youth bowler Aiden in his first squad bowled games of 258-244-251-257 for a 1,010 four-game series. That’s a 252.5 average. Then in his second series (with a different partner) he rolled 223-258-238-225 for a 944. That’s an eight-game average of 244.25.

I remember when I used to that. No, just kidding. I don’t remember when I had two sets on the same day like that. I don’t remember having one set like that.

In the U15 division, youth bowler Jacob May teamed with Steve Beam to take that title and another up and comer, who I remember from last year’s Capital City Strikeout, Rakheemm Stewart, teamed with Rodney Stewart to win the U12 bracket.

Rakheemm posted a new high game in his tournament play of 277.

Okay, I did roll a game that high one time. Oh, never mind.

Congrats to all the winners in the tournament.

We’ll be back next week with a salute to the Zodiacs of New Orleans and preview the final nine stepladder of the PBA World Championships.

Until then, good luck and good bowling,

Kent Lowe