56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Spanish Town's pink flamingos return to LSU lakes

1 hour 16 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, January 17 2022 Jan 17, 2022 January 17, 2022 11:11 AM January 17, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A familiar sight returned to the University Lakes Monday as the pink flamingos once again flocked to the waters, signaling the start of the Carnival season in Baton Rouge.

Spanish Town's iconic flamingos appeared in the lakes early Monday morning, the hand-crafted wooden birds daring passersby to brave the frigid waters and claim one for themselves.

The annual tradition began back in the 1980s as a way to drum up interest in the Spanish Town Ball. The flamingo race has since become a staple of the Mardi Gras season in the capital area, and now the birds are in high demand. 

Trending News

The Spanish Town Ball is scheduled for Feb. 5, and the parade is set to roll on Feb. 26.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days