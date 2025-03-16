58°
Southern women taking on UC San Diego in NCAA Tournament play-in game

1 hour 37 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, March 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The No. 16 Southern women's basketball team will be battling it out against UC San Diego in a play-in game for the NCAA Tournament. 

The winner of that game will take on UCLA on Friday.

It is the third time the Jaguars have made the NCAA Tournament under head coach Carlos Funchess.

