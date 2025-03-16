58°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern women taking on UC San Diego in NCAA Tournament play-in game
BATON ROUGE - The No. 16 Southern women's basketball team will be battling it out against UC San Diego in a play-in game for the NCAA Tournament.
The winner of that game will take on UCLA on Friday.
Trending News
It is the third time the Jaguars have made the NCAA Tournament under head coach Carlos Funchess.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More than 20 homes damaged during tornado in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday
-
LSU Baseball remembers Sandy Bertman
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive