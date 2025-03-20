Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's first NCAA Tournament game

LOS ANGELES, CA— Southern women's basketball won the program's first ever NCAA Tournament game by beating UC San Diego 68-56 in the First Four matchup.

After a slow start for both teams, the Jaguars took the lead in the first quarter and did not look back. By halftime, Southern led 40-20, led by Soniyah Reed who scored 19 first half points.

UC San Diego tried to make a comeback in the second half, but could not catch up to the Jaguars' lead.

Southern was lead in scoring by Reed with 24 points and going 8-10 from the field and 3-4 from the three-point line.

The Jaguars have won 11 of their last 12 games, including a flawless run through the SWAC Tournament to secure their spot in the postseason.

With their first March Madness victory, the Jaguars now advance to face No. 1 UCLA on Friday at 9 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.