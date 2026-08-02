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Southern University welcomes incoming Human Jukebox freshmen
BATON ROUGE — Southern University hosted its Human Jukebox Marching Band Incoming Freshman Move-in Day on Sunday.
The university saw about 200 students, parents and guardians attend the move-in event, with volunteers on hand to assist students with moving into the dormitories.
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The event also featured a welcome program that included elected officials, clergy, community leaders and business leaders sharing available resources with new students and connecting them with the Baton Rouge Community.
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