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Southern University's E-Sports team qualifies for national championship
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday night, Southern University's E-Sports team crossed a major milestone.
The Jaguars became the first Historically Black College and University to qualify for the ECAC EA Sports College Football Division 2 National Championship.
SU's team took on Bellarmine University at the E-Sports Innovation Lab on campus.
E-Sports Director Christopher Turner said the game strategy is not far from what would happen in a regular practice.
"Everything that traditional football does we do, too. So, watching film, coming up with plays, knowing your opponent, watching film of your opponent. We do that as well.
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The Jaguars are still looking for more members for the team and are hosting online tryouts the second week of May.
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