Southern University Jag Mobile offers free health screenings to seniors on campus

BATON ROUGE — Southern University seniors participated in a free job and health fair on campus.

The school hosted the National Medical Association Conference. Faculty and students used the Southern University Jag Mobile to help provide resources and services including HIV testing and blood pressure tests.

Organizers say this is just one way their experience goes beyond the classroom.

"Call us if you are needing any kind of healthcare services," said Dr. Brandi Wicks, lead faculty for Southern University Jag Mobile. "We the bus station, a local grocery store, senior centers, you know, provide not only services for the community but clinical experience for these senior students."

More information about the Jag Mobile's schedule is available here.