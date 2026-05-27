Southern University Gospel Choir nominated for 'HBCU Choir of the Year' at Stellar Awards

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Gospel Choir has been nominated for the Stellar Gospel Music Awards' first-ever HBCU Choir of the Year.

The category is the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities gospel choir award to be offered at the Stellar Awards.

"This historic moment shines a national spotlight on the excellence, legacy, and impact of HBCU gospel music and culture," the Southern University Gospel Choir said on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southern University Gospel Choir (@su_gospelchoir)

You can cast your vote for Southern by clicking here. The winner will be named at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards on August 15.