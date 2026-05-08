Southern softball survives delays, forces winner-take-all for SWAC Championship

GULFPORT, Miss. - After nearly seven and a half hours and two weather delays, Southern softball defeated top-seeded Florida A&M in game one of the SWAC Championship 8-0 to set up a decisive winner-take-all game two.

Despite the delays, Aaliyah Zabala threw a complete game shutout, allowing only one hit against the Rattler offense.

The Lady Jag bats, meanwhile, capitalized on FAMU's mistakes. Of the eight runs that Southern scored, only one was scored as an earned run against Rattler starting pitcher Zoryana Hughes. FAMU committed five errors in total.

Prior to this game, FAMU was undefeated in the tournament, which is a double elimination bracket. With the Rattlers beating the Lady Jags previously in the tournament, Southern now must beat FAMU again to claim their first SWAC postseason crown since 2003.

The winner-take-all game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.