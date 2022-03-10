54°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern men's hoops team losses to Grambling, Lady Jags hit game winner over Texas Southern
The Southern Jaguars hoops season ends as the team falls to Grambling 60-58. The Jags had an halftime lead, but struggled offensive in the second half. Only hitting 11 of 30 shots.
The Jags were lead by Tyrone Lyons with 13 points and 8 boards. Brion Whitley also added 13 points and 2 assists. Southern ends the season with a 17-14 record, and finished in 3rd place in the SWAC regular season standings.
The Lady Jags got beat Texas Southern in the SWAC quarterfinals. Southern was trailing 67-66 in overtime when Nakia Kincey hit the game winner with 3 seconds left.
Trending News
Southern is now moving on and will face Jackson State who is undefeated in conference play tomorrow at 5:30.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Geismar volunteer firefighters paying more out of pocket as gas prices increase
-
As some states mull gas tax suspension, La. expert warns of mixed...
-
Residents left frustrated after flood control project delayed again
-
Mail delivery dilemma solved in neighborhood where mail delivery stopped
-
Judge denies Melanie Curtin's request for new trial in Perkins sex crimes...
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year