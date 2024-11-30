Southern men's basketball picks up road win over Louisiana Tech

RUSTON - The Southern men's basketball team handed Louisiana Tech its first loss on Saturday.

The Jaguars earned their first Division I win of the season with a 73-70 win in Ruston over the Bulldogs.

??FINAL SCORE??



Southern 73

Lousiana Tech 70



JAGS WIN??



Knock off undefeated Lousiana Tech on the road! #GoJags ?? — Southern Men's Basketball (@JaguarHoops) November 30, 2024

Joe Manning and Jordan Johnson each had 21 points for Southern. The Jaguars are now 3-4 so far this season.

Southern has a week off before traveling to Oklahoma to play Tulsa on Saturday, December 7.