33°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern men's basketball picks up another SWAC road win
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - The Southern men's basketball team is now 2-0 in SWAC play after a win at Prairie View A&M Monday night.
The Jaguars beat the Panthers 84-80 to improve to 7-8 overall this season. AJ Barnes led Southern with 19 points and nine rebounds. Derrick Tezeno added 13 points for the Jaguars.
Trending News
Southern returns home on Saturday to host Florida A&M at 5 PM.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Falling tree hit moving Jeep, sent it off the road; Zachary chef...
-
West Feliciana officials approve development of multi-billion dollar data center
-
Biden visits makeshift memorial on Bourbon Street after French Quarter attack that...
-
Lake Beau Pre creeper grabs neighborhood's attention
-
Mayor Sid Edwards addresses BRPD cadets at police headquarters on first Monday...