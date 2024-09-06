76°
Southern Lab football opens season with win
BATON ROUGE - Southern Lab wins season opener over Liberty Magnet.
The Southern Lab football team, the defending Division IV select state champions, opened their 2024 season with a win over Liberty.
Southern Lab 34, Liberty 16
Southern Lab next game: vs. Glen Oaks, September 20
Liberty next game: at White Castle, September 13
