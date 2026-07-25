Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff

BATON ROUGE - When Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk took the Southern head coaching job, he brought in a whole new staff with him. To call his plays on defense, Faulk called up an old friend and St. Louis Rams teammate, Todd Lyght.

Ever since his playing days, Lyght has been around some impressive football minds, including Dick Vermeil in St. Louis with the Rams and the late Lou Holtz during his college days at Notre Dame.

Lyght tries to bring all of that experience and share it with his players.

"I try to take the best from each coach I've ever worked with," said Lyght. "I've had the pleasure of working with some phenomenal coaches; I'm just trying to take that knowledge and pass it along to the kids."

Interestingly enough, when Lyght's coaching path brought him back to his alma mater of Notre Dame in 2015, he worked as the defensive backs coach on Brian Kelly's staff. Just like Kelly, Lyght made his way to Baton Rouge.