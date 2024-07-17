Latest Weather Blog
Southern football picked to finish fourth in SWAC West
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The outside expectations aren’t too high for the Southern football team heading into Terrence Graves’ first season as head coach.
The Jaguars were picked to finish fourth in the SWAC Western Division in 2024, the conference announced at SWAC Media Day on Tuesday.
The preseason standings were voted on by SWAC coaches and sports information directors.
2024 SWAC Football Predicted Order of Finish
SWAC East:
1. Alabama State- 114 points (11)
2. Florida A&M- 104 points (6)
3. Jackson State- 87 points (2)
4. Alabama A&M- 76 points (4)
5. Bethune-Cookman- 47 points
6. Mississippi Valley State- 31 points (1)
SWAC West:
1. Alcorn State- 112 points (11)
2. Prairie View A&M- 104 points (8)
3. Grambling State- 72 points (4)
4. Southern- 70 points (1)
5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 61 points
6. Texas Southern- 40 points
Trending News
Southern begins the 2024 season on August 31 at McNeese.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
Still no answers from Plaquemine officials on high utility bills
-
Koch Methanol is expansion project continues despite residents concerns
-
Air conditioning coming to school buses in the capitol region following last...
-
After being evicted after moving out of apartment, man receives help from...
Sports Video
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
SEC Media Days Day 2: Oklahoma enters the conference; 'Horns Down' wont...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ