Southern beats Mississippi Valley 27-7

BATON ROUGE - Southern ended their two-game losing streak by beating Mississippi Valley 27-7 on Saturday. It was Senior Day for the Jags who finished 5-0 on the Bluff this season.

In the first half, sophomore quarterback BeSean McCray left the game with an injury. Last year's starter Bubba McDaniel came into the game and led the Jags offense with three total touchdowns, and nearly 200 yards of offense. It was an emotional game for the senior.

"Glad to be back out there and just having fun, my teammates. I'm glad we won," McDaniel said.

"I was almost crying, a lot to say like just the confidence, the integrity, the humility. I can't speak more highly of anybody else on his team," teammate Jalen Ivy said.

Defensively, the Jags got pressure on Valley QB Jalani Eason, having five sacks and forcing an interception.

Southern now improves to 6-4 on the year, and still has a shot at making the SWAC title game. They will need Prairie View to lose next week against Mississippi Valley State, and to beat Grambling in the Bayou Classic in two weeks.