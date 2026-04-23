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Southeastern Louisiana University shifts to remote operations Thursday after power outage

55 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2026 Apr 23, 2026 April 23, 2026 8:46 AM April 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University transitioned to remote operations on Thursday after a campus power outage.

Campus operations are expected to resume as normal on Friday, the university said. 

"This is not a closure, and all employees who are able to do so are expected to continue to work from home," school officials said. "Please communicate with your supervisor for details or to coordinate duties."

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