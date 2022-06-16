Soon to be 97-year-old takes on the Dumas Annual Senior Golf Tournament

BAKER - Dumas Golf Course held its annual Senior Tournament, this year, more than just the game of golf was commemorated.

96-year-old Jeaux Jeauxbear hits the Dumas Golf Course at least twice a week. Besides the tournament itself, Mr. Jeauxbear is celebrating his 97th birthday. To honor him, Dumas recognized Jeauxbear and his 72 years of golf.

He told us his key to a long and prosperous life:

"Just keep breathing."

Apart from that, he also explains why he loves the game of golf. It's more than just enjoying the atmosphere with his friends; he says it's all about focusing on what's right in front of you. Allowing himself to be in the moment is part of the reason why he's continued to play.

Mike Raby, Director of Golf for BREC, explains that more than a mindset, golf gives seniors the opportunity to play in tournaments and grants them exercise they may need.

With several groups hitting the greens, Jeauxbear's team finished second, with a minus 9.