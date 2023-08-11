Son of slain woman gives emotional testimony at his father's long-awaited murder trial in Baton Rouge

Hamid Ghassemi

BATON ROUGE - The son of a used car dealer accused of arranging his ex-wife’s killing in 2015 took the stand at his father’s murder trial Friday and recounted how he returned home from a night out and noticed she was missing.

Hamed Ghassemi said he checked with his mother’s friends for two days about her whereabouts before people started texting him saying they had seen reports that she had been found dead.

His father, Hamid Ghassemi, is accused of hiring three men to kill the woman. All three pleaded guilty, and one has died in prison.

The elder Ghassemi had gone through a bitter divorce with his ex-wife and was ordered to pay her over a million dollars. In testimony Friday, questions were raised whether the couple had been legally married in Iran before they moved separately to the United States

Prosecutors said the elder Ghassemi paid the men a total of $10,000 to kidnap Tahereh Ghassemi from her home, torch her car, shoot her and bury her body. Her body was found in a remote area of St. Helena Parish, and investigators said she had been shot. Her car was found burned out on Chalma Avenue.

Hamid Ghassemi owned used car lots in Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

Hamed Ghassemi broke down in tears when talking about his mother, whom he lived with in Iran for 18 years before coming to the United States. He also says he was responsible for getting his mother to the U.S..

However, defense attorney Bob Neal questioned the son about a crude text he sent to his mother before she died, saying he was going to move out.

“Don’t start with that,” the younger Ghassemi said, drawing and admonition from Judge Tarvald Smith, who instructed him to answer the questions.