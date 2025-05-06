76°
Some Pointe Coupee Parish residents could see lower rates as fire district rating improves

By: Sarah Lawrence

FORDOCHE - Some property owners in Pointe Coupee Parish could see lower insurance rates after the parish's Fire District 4 received an improved rating. 

The Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 went from being a Class 5 to a Class 4 rating. All commercial properties within the boundaries of the district's area and within the required distance of a recognized fire station will now receive the Class 4 rates. 

The Property Insurance Association of Louisiana said the new classification will result in lower fire insurance rates. 

