Some Pointe Coupee Parish residents could see lower rates as fire district rating improves
FORDOCHE - Some property owners in Pointe Coupee Parish could see lower insurance rates after the parish's Fire District 4 received an improved rating.
The Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 went from being a Class 5 to a Class 4 rating. All commercial properties within the boundaries of the district's area and within the required distance of a recognized fire station will now receive the Class 4 rates.
The Property Insurance Association of Louisiana said the new classification will result in lower fire insurance rates.
