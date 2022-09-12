Some issues with calling 911 in EBR may continue as repairs to phone lines are made

MONDAY UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Parish 911 center on Sunday said it is aware that there may still be ongoing issues with 911 calls, but switching to the center's backup lines has reportedly mitigated the issues with dropped calls.

AT&T is continuing to troubleshoot, but has not yet isolated the problem, the center said.

###

SUNDAY UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Parish 911 center on Sunday said it is aware that there may still be ongoing issues with 911 calls and issued the below statement:

"The Communications District was able to mitigate the dropped calls issue by transferring the primary 911 lines to backup 911 lines. AT&T is still working to locate and repair the initial cause of the 911 dropped calls issue. AT&T has assured the Communications District that AT&T understands the seriousness of this problem and is using all available resources to correct this issue as soon as possible.

"If a dropped call occurs, a caller should immediately call 911 back. Dropped calls will not interrupt emergency responses. If a call is dropped, emergency service agencies will continue any response in progress and the 911 call center will be expecting a callback."

###

ORIGINAL STORY

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center is experiencing oongoingconnection issues with 911 calls within the parish.

In a press release, officials say 911 callers may experience a drop or interruption during calls. Callers are encouraged to dial 911 again if the call is dropped. Emergency services will still respond should communication be interrupted.

AT&T says it's aware of the issue and is working to replace equipment. Earlier this week, FCC acting chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel visited Baton Rouge to discuss other communications failures.

This is a developing story.