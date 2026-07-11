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Sneaker Festival held outside the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Sneaker Festival took place on Saturday outside the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.
The free event allowed guests to buy, sell and trade sneakers of all kinds for the second year in a row.
"Events like this are important for the City of Baton Rouge because it gives the mom and pops an opportunity in today's market," Jeshanna Breaux of Ruff Essentials said.
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Sneaker Festival held outside the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard