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Smalls Sliders opening new location in Hammond
HAMMOND — A new Smalls Sliders location is coming to Tangipahoa Parish.
Construction on the new location in Hammond along South West Railroad Avenue begins Monday, a spokesperson told WBRZ.
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The Hammond location will be the 19th Smalls location in Louisiana.
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