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Smalls Sliders opening new location in Hammond

2 hours 8 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 1:35 PM July 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — A new Smalls Sliders location is coming to Tangipahoa Parish. 

Construction on the new location in Hammond along South West Railroad Avenue begins Monday, a spokesperson told WBRZ.

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The Hammond location will be the 19th Smalls location in Louisiana. 

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