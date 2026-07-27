93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Smalls Sliders breaks ground on first Hammond location

59 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2026 Jul 27, 2026 July 27, 2026 6:09 PM July 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Smalls Sliders held a groundbreaking for its first Hammond location on Monday.

The new store is being built on Southwest Railroad Avenue. It will be the first Smalls Sliders in Hammond, though two locations already exist on the Northshore, one in Covington and one in Slidell.

Trending News

Smalls Sliders currently has 18 locations across Louisiana, including three in Baton Rouge.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days