Latest Weather Blog
Slidell Police, F.B.I. make arrest in Thursday bank robbery
Trending News
SLIDELL - Slidell Police, with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, made an arrest in a bank robbery that occurred Thursday morning.
According to the Slidell Police Department, officers responded to a call of a bank robbery at a Bank Plus on Gause Boulevard. around 11:30 a.m. The suspect fled prior to officers arriving on the scene.
Detectives, in partnership with the F.B.I. New Orleans field office, identified the suspect as 49-year-old Herbert Earl Davis, a convicted felon with an extensive violent criminal history.
Davis was taken into custody Friday after he tried to flee officers by driving recklessly through a neighborhood. Detectives recovered evidence linked to the robbery after conducting several search warrants.
Davis was booked on one count of armed robbery by use of a firearm and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Additional charges are pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, one critically injured in crash on Joor Road Friday morning
-
Crews battle fire at vacant Glen Oaks Middle School campus
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Kamryn Hill
-
BRPD chief interviews continue, committee hopes to narrow list to five by...
-
Parents in an uproar as school board pushes last-minute redistricting proposal