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Skateboarders from across the state take part in competition ahead of New Orleans X-Games

1 hour 10 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, July 19 2026 Jul 19, 2026 July 19, 2026 6:37 PM July 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Skateboarders from across Louisiana partook in the Battle of the Boot Regional Competition in Baton Rouge on Saturday ahead of the Moonpay X-Games League Championship in New Orleans. 

The free event at the Perkins Road Skate Park gave skaters of all ages and skill levels a chance to earn a spot representing one of Louisiana's five area codes at X-Fest during the X-Games.

"The fact that the X-Games are in Louisiana is huge for us, especially as a kid growing up watching X-Games on ESPN and all that just to me is a big deal," said Devin Chriss, a partner at Rukus Skateshop. "It's cool to give local talent an opportunity to not only get to go for free but also compete there."

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The X-Games League Championship is set to take place from July 24 to July 26 in New Orleans. 

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