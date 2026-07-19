Skateboarders from across the state take part in competition ahead of New Orleans X-Games

BATON ROUGE — Skateboarders from across Louisiana partook in the Battle of the Boot Regional Competition in Baton Rouge on Saturday ahead of the Moonpay X-Games League Championship in New Orleans.

The free event at the Perkins Road Skate Park gave skaters of all ages and skill levels a chance to earn a spot representing one of Louisiana's five area codes at X-Fest during the X-Games.

"The fact that the X-Games are in Louisiana is huge for us, especially as a kid growing up watching X-Games on ESPN and all that just to me is a big deal," said Devin Chriss, a partner at Rukus Skateshop. "It's cool to give local talent an opportunity to not only get to go for free but also compete there."

The X-Games League Championship is set to take place from July 24 to July 26 in New Orleans.