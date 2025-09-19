Six inducted into 2025 LSU Athletics Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE - Six people were inducted into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame at the Manship Theatre on Friday night.

Inductees included head basketball coach John Brady, head men's golf coach J. Perry Cole, gymnast Rheagan Courville, men's basketball player Ronald Dupree, and women's basketball players Cornelia Gayden and Temeka Johnson.

Brady guided LSU to the 2006 NCAA Men’s Final Four, becoming just the third coach in school history to accomplish the feat. He also led the Tigers to SEC titles in 2000 and 2006, an NCAA Sweet 16 berth in 2000, and the 2006 Final Four bid.

Cole directed the Tigers to five SEC titles and to NCAA National Championships in 1940 and 1942. He was one of the driving forces behind the construction of the War Memorial Tower on the LSU campus, and he helped to create and organize the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Courville claimed NCAA vault national championships in 2013 and 2014; she was also the SEC all-round and vault champion in 2013 and in 2015, and the SEC beam champion in 2013.

Dupree is one of only five LSU players to rank in the school’s career Top 10 in both scoring and rebounding, with the others being others are Shaquille O’Neal, Rudy Macklin, Bob Pettit and Tasmin Mitchell. Dupree was a three-time All-SEC selection and helped lead LSU in 2000 to the SEC regular-season title and an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 berth.

Gayden, a 1995 All-American and a three-time All-SEC selection, has the most three-pointers made in LSU's history and is No. 1 in school history for most three pointers made in a single season; Johnson was a four-time All-American and the winner of the 2005 Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation’s best point guard.