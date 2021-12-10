Situation under control at LSU after small chemical spill; no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE - A small chemical spill discovered inside a building at LSU prompted a brief scare on campus Friday afternoon.

Around noon, the university posted that a "potentially hazardous" spill was reported at the LSU Life Sciences building. A school spokesperson confirmed to WBRZ that the building had been evacuated.

LSUEOC: Potentially hazardous chemical spill reported at the Life Sciences Bldg. Avoid area until further notice. — LSU (@LSU) December 10, 2021

An official with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was later determined a gallon of acetone had spilled, and the situation was under control. The department was still on the campus as of around 1 o'clock Friday.

No injuries were reported.