Shrimp tested at Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival to prove they're authentic Gulf shrimp

Morgan City - SeaD Consulting visits restaurants and festivals all over the world, checking to see if they're serving authentic shrimp.

During last year's Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, shrimp from five food vendors were sent off for genetic testing.

The only vendor that came back as selling authentic shrimp was Woodreaux's Cajun Cuisine in Morgan City.

"Like if I can't get fresh seafood, I won't sell. I have to have fresh seafood, it just tastes better," Owner of Woodreaux's Cajun Cuisine, John Gibson said.

Last week, SeaD was back in attendance, sending samples from seven vendors off for genetic testing.

The results show that all seven vendors tested were, in fact, serving authentic Gulf shrimp.

"That was a big swing, you know, and the shrimpers really got out on it and some of the people got out on it, and it may cost a little bit more, but it's pure, it's not hyped up," St. Mary Parish President Sam Jones said.

Woodreaux's Cajun cuisine made the list for the second year in a row. Owner John Gibson says he's been catering food for the last ten years. He says it's important to remain consistent with providing authentic shrimp to his customers.

"Somebody comes and they have never been here before and they want some fresh seafood, like if I get seafood from Walmart or somewhere else, and this and that and boil it. I won't taste like, they're going to be like 'oh, I can do this at home,' but if they taste it fresh, like fresh out the water the same day, it's totally different," Gibson said.

St. Mary Parish President Sam Jones says purchasing local wild-caught shrimp not only provides quality food to customers but also benefits St. Mary Parish as a whole.

"It's coming back, and it's part of what's happened here, not just in the shrimp industry but the oil industry and all that. It's starting to come back, we got better leadership and better ideas, and you know this was a big win for us," Jones said.

We reached out to the president of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival for comment on the news, but he was unavailable to comment today.