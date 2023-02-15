Sheriff's office hosting blood drive for deputy awaiting transplant

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is hosting a blood drive Wednesday for a deputy awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

The Ochsner Blood Bank is partnering with the sheriff's office to hold the blood drive in honor of Capt. Glynn Scalise.

The drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1258 Northwest Street, the sheriff's office training facility. All donors will receive a blood bank thank-you gift.

If you plan to donate, eat and drink plenty of water beforehand. Bring a picture ID, such as a driver's license, to the bank when you arrive. You must schedule an appointment prior to arriving.

Appointments can be scheduled here.