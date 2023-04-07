66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Plaquemine resident found man dead in their yard Friday morning

2 hours 6 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, April 07 2023 Apr 7, 2023 April 07, 2023 11:01 AM April 07, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - A man was found dead outside someone's home in Iberville Parish Friday.

The body was found along Kember Drive Friday morning, after the person living there contacted law enforcement. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said foul play is suspected and the situation is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff's office could not immediately identify the victim or say how that person died. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days