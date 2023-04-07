66°
Sheriff: Plaquemine resident found man dead in their yard Friday morning
PLAQUEMINE - A man was found dead outside someone's home in Iberville Parish Friday.
The body was found along Kember Drive Friday morning, after the person living there contacted law enforcement. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said foul play is suspected and the situation is being investigated as a homicide.
The sheriff's office could not immediately identify the victim or say how that person died.
This is a developing story.
