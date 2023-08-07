Sheriff: High schooler shot to death by jealous boyfriend; suspect still at large

GONZALES - A teenage girl was shot and killed by her boyfriend in Gonzales on Friday, according to deputies.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the girl, 15-year-old Gracie Limas, was found shot on Bourque Road in Gonzales late Friday night. She died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the alleged shooter, 16-year-old Jaquin Stephens, was dating Limas and got jealous, causing him to shoot her.

Detectives are searching for Stephens, who is wanted for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

East Ascension High released the following statement Monday morning.

Dear Colleagues, Parents, and Students,

It is with deep sorrow that we are reporting the death of Gracie Limas, one of our rising juniors, who lost her life this weekend. We are sharing this information in coordination with local law enforcement.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gracie and her family during this difficult time. We also offer condolences to all East Ascension High and APPLe Digital Academy students and staff members, especially her classmates, teachers, and support staff.

Grief counselors will be on campus when students return to offer support to anyone who needs it.

Sincerely,

Lauren Avery, Principal

East Ascension High School

Harry Wright, Principal

APPLe Digital Academy

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APSO Detectives at (225) 621-4636.