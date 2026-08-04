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Shenandoah Elementary gets $10,000 to cover school supplies for students

2 hours 13 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2026 Aug 4, 2026 August 04, 2026 7:30 PM August 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Shenandoah Elementary School received a $10,000 donation to help cover the cost of school supplies for students who can't afford them.

Subaru of Baton Rouge partnered with Adopt a Classroom to surprise the school with the money. It will be divided among the school's homeroom teachers.

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The funds are expected to help about 500 students with supplies like notebooks, calculators and other items needed for the school year.

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