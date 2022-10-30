Shedeur Sanders and #9 Jackson State blank Southern 35-0

In a matchup of SWAC division leaders, the parade that Southern fans took to Jackson, Mississippi was rained on metaphorically and literally. JSU blanking Southern 35-0, the second time the Jags have been shutout this season.

The Tigers did what they needed to do on offense Saturday especially from the quarterback position. Shedeur Sanders tallied 246 yards of total offense (194 passing, 52 rushing) with three total touchdowns.

As good as the JSU offense was, the defense was just as stellar. Southern quarterback BeSean McCray was pressured all night throwing for only 85 yards on 9 completions. The Jaguar offense as a whole totaled just 10 first downs.