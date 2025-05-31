Shed in carport catches fire at Parnell Drive home; BRFD investigating what caused it

BATON ROUGE — Investigators are looking into what caused a Parnell Drive house fire that broke out Saturday morning.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said units arrived at the scene near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 8:03 a.m. and put the blaze out within 20 minutes.

Firefighters said that when they arrived, they found an attached shed in the carport was fully subsumed in flames and the fire was making its way toward the home. They contained the fire and no one was injured, officials added.

The fire cost an estimated $25,000 in damages.