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Several streets in Baker have water service restored after crews make repairs

11 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 11:07 AM July 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Several streets in Baker were without water Wednesday morning due to an outage. 

Public Works Department crews started working at 8:30 a.m. to make repairs and restore service in and around the following areas: 

Baker Estates
Bodo Drive
Pierce Street
Wimbish Drive
Evans Street
West Evans Street
Burgess Drive
McHugh Road
Heath Drive

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By 11:05 a.m., water service was restored.

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