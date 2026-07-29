Several streets in Baker have water service restored after crews make repairs

BAKER — Several streets in Baker were without water Wednesday morning due to an outage.

Public Works Department crews started working at 8:30 a.m. to make repairs and restore service in and around the following areas:

Baker Estates

Bodo Drive

Pierce Street

Wimbish Drive

Evans Street

West Evans Street

Burgess Drive

McHugh Road

Heath Drive

By 11:05 a.m., water service was restored.