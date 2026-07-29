Several restaurants in Juban Crossing experiencing gas outage

DENHAM SPRINGS — A handful of restaurants in the Juban Crossing development are experiencing a gas outage on Wednesday afternoon, leading to some restaurants to stop serving customers.

Garrett White, managing partner of Texas Roadhouse, confirmed that the steakhouse was one of the restaurants impacted by the outage, which started around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The restaurant called in the outage complaint to Walker Gas, who White says initially declined there was an outage.

“Our bills are on autopay,” White said. “We’re a $10-million-a-year restaurant—we know our bills are paid.”

Once more local restaurants reported they were experiencing outages, White says he has seen Walker Gas workers in Juban Crossing to investigate.

Other restaurants impacted include Zea Rotisserie & Bar and Piccadilly.



It's currently unclear what caused the outage. Officials with Walker Gas were unable to be reached for more information.