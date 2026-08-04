Several capital-area law enforcement agencies receive a share of $2.8 million in federal funding

BATON ROUGE — The Department of Justice has awarded $2.8 million to several capital area law enforcement agencies, U.S. Attorney Kurt L. Wall announced Tuesday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office received $232,868 for an equipment and technology initiative covering multiple divisions. Funds will go toward LIDAR speed detection devices, breaching kits, electronic writing devices, a portable ballistic protection system, traffic control equipment and portable solar-powered crime camera systems.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office received $39,145 to reduce gun-related violence through investigator overtime, advanced technology and targeted enforcement against violent offenders.

LPSO will use part of the funding to continue Operation Gun Stop, a program that lets citizens anonymously report illegal gun activity. The sheriff's office will also expand its Firearms Investigative Unit, focusing on undercover purchases of illegal firearms and apprehending people involved in unlawful gun transactions.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was awarded $28,433 to equip all deputies with body armor, including ballistic vests, carriers and trauma plates. Training will also be incorporated to emphasize the advantages of wearing body armor for non-uniformed officers while on duty.

The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement received $893,708 to support rape crisis centers and nonprofit organizations that provide direct services to sexual assault victims of any age.

Wall's office said the commission also received an additional $2.5 million to strengthen law enforcement, prosecution and court strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to improve victim services in cases involving domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

"I am thrilled to see taxpayer dollars returned to support our law enforcement partners," Wall said. "Protecting our first responders with better equipment and reducing violent crimes against women are both extremely worthy causes that should always be well funded."